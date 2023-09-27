Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Fingernails

      Jessie Buckley and Jeremy Allen White star in Apple TV+'s Fingernails

      The drama sees the pair starring as a couple who take a test to see whether they are really in love.

      Apple has released a trailer for an upcoming film that it will be bringing to its streaming service, Apple TV+ in the coming weeks. Known as Fingernails, this film revolves around a couple, played by Jessie Buckley and Jeremy Allen White, who take a test to prove whether they are really in love.

      The film is coming from director Christos Nikou, and also stars Riz Ahmed and Annie Murphy, among a collection of others, and will be making its debut on the streaming service as soon as November 3, 2023.

      The official synopsis is as follows: "Anna (Jessie Buckley) and Ryan (Jeremy Allen White) have found true love. It's been proven by a controversial new technology. There's just one problem: Anna still isn't sure. Then she takes a position at a love testing institute, and meets Amir (Rez Ahmed)."

      You can catch the trailer for Fingernails below ahead of its premiere in around five weeks.

      HQ
      Fingernails

