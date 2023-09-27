Jessie Buckley and Jeremy Allen White star in Apple TV+'s Fingernails

Apple has released a trailer for an upcoming film that it will be bringing to its streaming service, Apple TV+ in the coming weeks. Known as Fingernails, this film revolves around a couple, played by Jessie Buckley and Jeremy Allen White, who take a test to prove whether they are really in love.

The film is coming from director Christos Nikou, and also stars Riz Ahmed and Annie Murphy, among a collection of others, and will be making its debut on the streaming service as soon as November 3, 2023.

The official synopsis is as follows: "Anna (Jessie Buckley) and Ryan (Jeremy Allen White) have found true love. It's been proven by a controversial new technology. There's just one problem: Anna still isn't sure. Then she takes a position at a love testing institute, and meets Amir (Rez Ahmed)."

You can catch the trailer for Fingernails below ahead of its premiere in around five weeks.