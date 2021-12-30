Jessica Henwick wants to return as Colleen Wing in MCU

HQ

It has been revealed that Jessica Henwick, the actress who played Colleen Wing in Netflix's adaptation of Iron Fist, was asked to portray Xialing in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but turned the role down as she knew that meant closing the book on her portrayal of Wing.

Revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Henwick revealed that she also turned down the role as she wanted to be a part of The Matrix Resurrections, a movie where she plays the character of Bugs. But, even with the role in Shang-Chi behind her, Henwick is still hoping that she can be a part of the MCU at some, ideally in a place where she can bring Wing to the big screen.

"If I did [Shang-Chi], I would effectively be putting Colleen to bed. It wasn't the main factor, but it definitely came up in conversation. I love Colleen. She changed my life. Of course, if I was given the opportunity to revisit her, I would, but I just don't know how likely that is. Charlie [Cox] knew about that opportunity years ago. He already knew it was happening. I think I would have heard by now if there were any plans with Colleen."

While it doesn't exactly seem like bringing Colleen Wing to the MCU is on Marvel's radar right now, would you like to see Henwick back in the role?