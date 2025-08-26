Jessica Chastain takes on extremists in first trailer for The Savant

Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for its new series The Savant, which stars Jessica Chastain as an investigator in her first major TV role since George & Tammy. The eight-episode thriller will premiere globally on September 26, with two episodes debuting on day one, followed by weekly installments leading up to the season finale on November 7.

In the series, Chastain portrays the undercover investigator "K," who infiltrates online hate groups in an effort to stop extremist threats before they escalate into real-world violence. The story is based on a true account first published in Cosmopolitan and is spearheaded by Melissa James Gibson (House of Cards, The Americans) alongside acclaimed documentary filmmaker Matthew Heineman (Cartel Land, A Private War).

Alongside Chastain, the cast includes Nnamdi Asomugha, Cole Doman, Jordana Spiro, Trinity Lee Shirley, and Toussaint François Battiste, with Pablo Schreiber also appearing. The trailer suggests a tense and gripping thriller that Apple is clearly positioning as one of its major fall highlights.