Jessica Chastain speaks out on Apple TV+'s decision to indefinitely delay The Savant

Anyone who was hoping to watch the Apple TV+ drama series The Savant tomorrow will be disappointed to hear that the series will not be arriving as planned. Recently, the streamer decided to surprisingly pull the show from its release schedule, seemingly in the wake of the political violence and turmoil sweeping America, something that has upset its leading star.

Taking to Instagram, Jessica Chastain has issued a statement about the decision to pull The Savant, expressing the following.

"I want to say how much I value my partnership with Apple. They've been incredible collaborators and I deeply respect their team. That said, I wanted to reach out and let you know that we're not aligned on the decision to pause the release of The Savant.

"In the last five years since we've been making the show, we've seen an unfortunate amount of violence in the United States: the kidnapping attempt on Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer; the January 6th attack on the Capitol; the assassination attempts on President Trump; the political assassinations of Democratic representatives in Minnesota; the attack on Speaker Pelosi's husband; the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk; the recent shooting at an ABC affiliate station in California; and over 300 school shootings across this country. These incidents, though far from encompassing the full range of violence witnessed in the United States, illustrate a broader mindset that crosses the political spectrum and must be confronted.

"I've never shied away from difficult subjects, and while I wish this show wasn't so relevant, unfortunately it is. The Savant is about the heroes who work every day to stop violence before it happens, and honoring their courage feels more urgent than ever. While I respect Apple's decision to pause the release for now,

"I remain hopeful the show will reach audiences soon. Until then, I'm wishing safety and strength for everyone, and I'll let you know if and when The Savant is released."

The Savant is a drama series that follows an undercover investigator that infiltrates hate groups in the United States in an effort to prevent acts of domestic terrorism. Naturally, due to the recent assassination of Charlie Kirk, Apple doesn't feel that it's the right time to debut the series, but the question now surrounds when it will launch. There is no date mentioned, only "coming soon", and Chastain's wording makes you wonder if it will ever see the light of day, as she signs off the statement above with "I'll let you know if and when The Savant is released."

If Apple does decide to cancel The Savant, it will beg the question as to the streamer's political stance, something that Disney faced severe backlash with recently when it temporarily cancelled Jimmy Kimmel's late night show due to comments made about Charlie Kirk.