Jessica Chastain becomes an evil entity in the terrifying Other Mommy

We're getting ever closer to the spooky season for 2026 and with October nearing by the day, we're starting to see more and more about the horror projects being planned for the most frightening time of the year.

To this end, Universal Pictures, in collaboration with Blumhouse and James Wan's Atomic Monster, has shared the first trailer for the horror film known as Other Mommy, with this being an adaptation of Josh Malerman's novel Incidents Around the House.

This film follows Jessica Chastain as she plays the role of both a devoted mother but also a twisted and terrifying sinister entity that takes the form of this mother. We get to witness how this entity torments a family and creates a divide amongst the father, mother, and daughter trio in increasingly horrifying scenarios.

The plot synopsis adds: "From producer James Wan, one of the most influential architects of modern horror, and Blumhouse Atomic Monster, the studio behind Backrooms and Obsession, comes a terrifying trip from breakout genre director Rob Savage, into the darkening world of a young girl, Bela, who forms a relationship with a sinister entity in her home who looks uncannily like her own mother. Jessica Chastain stars in dual roles as Bela's mother and as "Other Mommy," a manifestation of the entity."

Other Mommy also stars Jay Duplass, Olivia Clark, Dichen Lachman, Arian Moayed, and Karen Allen, and as for the premiere date for this horror film, it's slated to arrive on October 9. Check out the freaky trailer below.