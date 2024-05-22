Jessica Alba kicks ass in Netflix's Trigger Warning

Netflix is trying its hand once again at a suave action flick with a kickass leading protagonist. This time it will be Jessica Alba tasked with leading the cast in the upcoming Trigger Warning, a film about a Special Forces commando taking on a violent local gang running rampant in her hometown.

Needless to say, it seems to fit that John Wick-like bill that we've seen become popular over the past few days where tons of highly choreographed and fluid action is thrown at the viewer.

Whether this will make Trigger Warning stand out as part of Netflix's portfolio, we'll find out soon as the movie is looking to arrive on June 21. Catch the trailer below.