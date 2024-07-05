Jessica Alba is up for returning as Sue Storm

2025 will mark a new era for the Fantastic Four, as we're introduced to Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard Reed, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm.

Even with this new era on its way, some fans still fondly remember the early 2000s version of those characters. Jessica Alba, who played Sue Storm, has even said she's up for a return to the character.

In an interview with ET, Alba said: "I love that character ... she was so unique in the Marvel universe at the time. There weren't a ton of female superheroes."

Would you want to see Jessica Alba as Sue Storm again?