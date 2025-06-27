Jesse Plemons kidnaps Emma Stone in first taste of Bugonia

Director-actor pairings are very common in Hollywood these days, but there are perhaps no better recent examples than Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone. The duo have teamed up for The Favourite, Poor Things, Kinds of Kindness, and soon will again in Bugonia, a movie that also reunites them both with Kinds of Kindness' Jesse Plemons.

This film revolves around two conspiracy theorists who decide to kidnap the CEO of a major company while under the impression that she is an alien sent to Earth with the intent of destroying it. Plemons plays one of the conspiracy theorists alongside Aidan Deblis, while Stone takes on the duties of the CEO, all under the direction of Lanthimos.

As for when Bugonia will debut in cinemas, it has an October 31 premiere date planned, and you can see the movie's latest trailer below, alongside its synopsis.

"Two conspiracy obsessed young men kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying planet Earth."