Jesse Eisenberg says Batman V Superman directly damaged his career

The old DC movie universe was off to a decent start, but Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice would prove to be so controversial that it dampened the excitement around the whole concept.

Opinions are divided on its quality as a film, but if you ask Jesse Eisenberg, who played a very different version of Lex Luthor, the film directly damaged his career. In the latest edition ofArmchair Expert he says this:

"I was in this Batman movie and the Batman movie was so poorly received, and I was so poorly received. I've never said this before and it's kind of embarrassing to admit but I genuinely think it actually hurt my career in a real way, because I was poorly received in something so public. I've been in poorly received things that just don't see the light of day, and for the most part, no one knows. But this was so public, and I don't read notices or reviews or movie press or anything, so I was unaware of how poorly it was received."

Eisenberg's career may have been damaged, but he has appeared in Zombieland: Double Tap, Vivarium, The Art of Self-Defence and more.