Jesse Eisenberg distances himself from Mark Zuckerberg's actions

Jesse Eisenberg, who earned an Oscar nomination for portraying Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network (2010), is now distancing himself from the Facebook and Meta CEO. In a recent interview on BBC Radio 4's Today show, Eisenberg explained that he hasn't been keeping up with Zuckerberg's trajectory, partly because he doesn't want to be associated with someone he feels is contributing to harmful trends.

The actor expressed concern over Zuckerberg's controversial decisions, such as altering Meta's fact-checking systems and aligning himself with figures associated with divisive rhetoric. Eisenberg emphasized that his discomfort stems from his personal views, not his role in the film, highlighting his concern for people already facing adversity. As someone deeply involved in issues of social justice, Eisenberg is troubled by the influence of billionaires whose wealth and decisions shape public life.

Do you agree with Eisenberg's views on Zuckerberg's recent actions?