Jesse Eisenberg and Riley Keough headline 2024's weirdest film in Sasquatch Sunset

Without a doubt, 2024's weirdest film award is going to David and Nathan Zellner's Sasquatch Sunset. The movie follows a family of sasquatches (i.e. the same creature as Bigfoot) as they go about their daily lives, and it does so without needing any dialogue whatsoever. Needless to say, it's a very unique premise that seems like a complete disaster when you lay it out.

However, the trailer for the film paints a different picture. The bizarre film sees Jesse Eisenberg and Riley Keough starring in the lead roles, and while there's no doubting at all that this film is strange beyond belief, it also has an alluring element to it.

To see what we mean by that, be sure to read the film's synopsis below and catch its trailer and poster too. Sasquatch Sunset will debut in cinemas on April 19, 2024.

Synopsis: "In the misty forests of North America, a family of Sasquatches—possibly the last of their enigmatic kind— embark on an absurdist, epic, hilarious, and ultimately poignant journey over the course of one year. These shaggy and noble giants fight for survival as they find themselves on a collision course with the ever-changing world around them."