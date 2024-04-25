Jerry Seinfeld supports Larry David's attack on Elmo

HQ

There was uproar when Larry David appeared on NBC's Today show and got caught up in an altercation with Sesame Street's Elmo, an incident when David attacked and gave the beloved puppet a good beating. Some fans found the situation hilarious, others found it abhorrent, and clearly Jerry Seinfeld was part of the former category.

Speaking on the Today show himself, Seinfeld stated that he found joy in the bizarre incident and even went as far as to say that it was probably a good thing for Elmo too.

Seinfeld said, "I liked it. I enjoyed that!", to which co-host Jenna Bush Hager replied "Elmo is an American treasure!" This was all the fuel Seinfeld needed to unleash one of the greatest quotes of the year, adding, "Well, even treasures need a beating once in a while."

Do you agree with Seinfeld or do you think Larry David crossed the line with his attack on Elmo?