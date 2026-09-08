Jerry Seinfeld is performing in a comedy festival in Lisbon, and guest artists are withdrawing in protest

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Several comedians, actors, musicians and artists have withdrawn from the MEO Commedia a La Carte Fest, the inaugural Lisbon International Humour Festival, taking place from October 29 to November 1, 2026, with Jerry Seinfeld as the special international guests, making his first live performance in Portugal.

Seinfeld has publicly supported Israel in Gaza conflict, and last year he compared saying "Free Palestine" to the Ku Klux Klan in a talk at Duke Universiy. Seinfeld said that saying "Free Palestine" is like saying "I don't like Jews", adding that the Klan is "a little better because they are most honest".

None of the artists who withdrew directly pointed at Seinfeld, but the festival has received frequent calls on social media to remove the American comedian.

In her statement, actress Inês Aires Pereira said that "one of the names insistently defends ideas and acts that I consider indefensible", adding that "we cannot relativize or normalize a genocide".

Comedy duo Cebola Mol posted an image of a watermelon, popularly associated with the Palestinian flag, saying that "we will celebrate justice, freedom and joy with you on another occasion".

Other artists who withdrew include singers Carolina Deslandes, Tatanka and Bárbara Tinoco, who were performing together, the group Conjunto Cuca Monga, comedian Pedro Tochas and visual artist Vhils (Alexandre Farto), as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.