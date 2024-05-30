Jerry Seinfeld: "I miss a dominant masculinity"

HQ

Jerry Seinfeld will, of course, always be best known as the slightly neurotic stand-up comedian on the Seinfeld TV series, which is not only one of the most acclaimed, but also one of the most watched of all time. Even today, 26 years after the last episode aired, streaming services pay big money for exclusive rights to the show.

But these days, Jerry is also known as a major critic of today's social climate, where he thinks it's far too easy to get canceled and that there are too many limits on what you can joke about, a view he shares with many prominent comedians - and one that has made him plenty of enemies.

But Jerry stands his ground and in the latest episode of the Honestly podcast, he tells host Bari Weiss that he misses real men, even though he jokingly says he never became one himself, and begins by defining his perspective:

"I really thought when I was in that era, again, it was [John F. Kennedy], it was Muhammad Ali, it was Sean Connery, Howard Cosell, you can go all the way down there. That's a real man."

Although he considers it a "childish pursuit" to chase these ideals, he makes no secret of the fact that he misses real men:

"But I miss a dominant masculinity. Yeah, I get the toxic thing. Thank you, thank you. But still, I like a real man."

