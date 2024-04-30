Jerry Seinfeld doesn't think you could do many of Seinfeld's jokes today

HQ

Jerry Seinfeld, now 70, is largely regarded as one of the leading figures in US comedy. He's had a storied career, and yet he thinks comedy is heading in the wrong direction nowadays.

Speaking with The New Yorker, he spoke about how certain Seinfeld episodes likely wouldn't get made today. "We did an episode of the series in the nineties where Kramer decides to start a business of having homeless people pull rickshaws because, as he says, 'they're outside anyway.' Do you think I could get that episode on the air today?" he said.

He then went onto describe what he thinks has ruined comedy as it was back in the 90s. "This is the result of the extreme left and P.C. crap, and people worrying so much about offending other people. Now they're going to see standup comics because we are not policed by anyone. The audience polices us. We know when we're off track. We know instantly and we adjust to it instantly. But when you write a script and it goes into four or five different hands, committees, groups—'Here's our thought about this joke.' Well, that's the end of your comedy."

