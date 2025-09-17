Jerry Greenfield is stepping down from Ben & Jerry's due to being "silenced" by parent company

HQ

After 47 years of working together as founders of Ben & Jerry's, Jerry Greenfield has announced that he is stepping down from his role at the company and resigning. The reason being has been shared by Ben Cohen on social media, in the form of a letter penned by Jerry that explains the exit isn't down to losing the love of making ice cream, but rather being silenced and having the company's core morals being subjugated by parent company Unilever.

As per Jerry's statement, we're told: "For more than twenty years under their ownership, Ben & Jerry's stood up and spoke out in support of peace, justice and human rights, not as abstract concepts, but in relation to real events happening in our world. That independence existed in no small part because of the unique merger agreement Ben and I negotiated with Unilever, one that enshrined our social mission and values in the company's governance structure in perpetuity. It's profoundly disappointing to come to the conclusion that that independence, the very basis of our sale to Unilever, is gone."

Jerry continues by adding: "And it's happening at a time when our country's current administration is attacking civil rights, voting rights, the rights of immigrants, women, and the LGBTQ community. Standing up for the values of justice, equity, and our shared humanity has never been more important, and yet Ben & Jerry's has been silenced, sidelined for fear of upsetting those in power. It's easy to stand up and speak out when there's nothing at risk. The real test of values is when times are challenging and you have something to lose."

So yes, Jerry Greenfield is leaving Ben & Jerry's. While the company will remain known as such, its heart has been broken in two, even if this sad split will not put a stop to Jerry's humanitarian ways.

"If I can't carry those values forward inside the company today, then I will carry them forward outside, with all the love and conviction I can."

