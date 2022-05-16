Jerry Bruckheimer on Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow: "The future is yet to be decided"

HQ

We've been covering the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial quite considerably ever since it started, and today's news is of a similar beat. Following the statement by Depp that he would never return to be in Pirates movie ever due to the way that the situation has been handled, long-time series producer Jerry Bruckheimer has recently weighed in and given a statement as to whether from his side it could ever be possible for Depp to return to his iconic role.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Bruckheimer stated, "Not at this point. The future is yet to be decided."

While it does look bleak for Depp reprising his role as Sparrow, this does leave the door open, albeit only a tad. As for what is next for the Pirates franchise, Bruckheimer has said that there are two Pirates scripts being written at the current time, with one looking to star Margot Robbie and without.