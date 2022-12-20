Jerry Bruckheimer: Margot Robbie's Pirates movie is "alive for me. It's alive for Disney"

HQ

It has been known for some time that Margot Robbie has been working on a new Pirates of the Caribbean movie together with the Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson, but last month Robbie told Variety that the project was cancelled.

The creator of the franchise, Jerry Bruckheimer, seems to think otherwise, though. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he said:

"Oh God, they're all hard [to crack.] I think we're getting very close on [Pirates 6], too. We have a very good script. We developed two of them — the one with Margot Robbie and one with a younger cast. The Margot Robbie one needs a little more work. The younger cast one is close. Hopefully we'll get both of them.

"[Robbie's Pirates film is] alive for me. It's alive for Disney. I'm sure she was disappointed it didn't go first — or maybe not because she's very busy, so it might be a blessing to push this a bit. We believe we'll get it made. It's a very strong story."

Basically, it seems like we might actually get two Pirates movies in a not too distant future, with one of them being the Margot Robbie project. Something to look forward to, perhaps?