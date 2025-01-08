Jeremy Strong reflects on transformative role in Springsteen biopic

HQ

Jeremy Strong, celebrated for his intense performances, has opened up about portraying Jon Landau, Bruce Springsteen's influential manager, in the upcoming biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere. In a recent interview with Deadline, Strong called the experience one of the most rewarding of his career, emphasizing the depth of the real-life bond between Landau and Springsteen.

Set during the creation of Springsteen's raw and introspective Nebraska album, the film explores the artistic and personal crossroads that defined a pivotal moment in the rock legend's life. Strong described the story as one of "artistic authenticity," with Landau playing a central role in shaping Springsteen's journey.

The Emmy-winning actor also touched on the intimate access he and co-star Jeremy Allen White had to Springsteen and Landau, highlighting the dynamic as a love story of sorts—one grounded in mentorship and mutual respect. With Deliver Me From Nowhere set for a 2025 release, and Strong's recent Golden Globe nomination for The Apprentice, could this year mark a new career high for the actor?