Jeremy Strong likely to replace Jesse Eisenberg in The Social Network sequel

It appears that the cast is beginning to come together for Aaron Sorkin's The Social Network sequel. Yesterday, we reported that Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White were in talks to star in the upcoming film, and now we might have our Mark Zuckerberg, too.

Deadline notes that Jesse Eisenberg chose not to return to the role he played in the 2010 film and Jeremy Strong appears to be the top choice to replace him. Currently, the film is in its development phase and Strong hasn't yet been locked in. Talks are ongoing, though, and he remains Sony's top choice.

Jeremy Strong is known for his method approach to acting, allowing him to throw himself into a character completely. Recent roles like Kendall Roy in Succession and Roy Cohn in The Apprentice have seen Strong rise to be a top name within Hollywood right now.

The Social Network's sequel isn't directly following the events of the first film, and will instead showcase Facebook's change into Meta, and how it spread misinformation online according to its own reports, and how it proved unsafe for teen and kid usage.