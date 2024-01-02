Jeremy Renner returns to acting

HQ

After nearly losing his life in a nasty snowplough accident almost exactly one year ago, it has now been revealed that Jeremy Renner is finally ready to return to work. The rehabilitation has been long, but in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor himself says he feels ready.

"It's been a really wonderful, wonderfully busy year, and I think I'm ready. I think I'm strong enough. We'll see. I mean, I literally go back in a week. But I'll be doing my best, trying my hardest."

In addition to the third season of Mayor of Kingstown finally getting underway, Renner will also begin recording an album of songs inspired by the year he spent in rehabilitation after the accident.

What did you think of the second season of Mayor of Kingstown, and are you looking forward to the third?