Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Jeremy Renner returns to acting

"I think I'm ready. I think I'm strong enough."

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

After nearly losing his life in a nasty snowplough accident almost exactly one year ago, it has now been revealed that Jeremy Renner is finally ready to return to work. The rehabilitation has been long, but in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor himself says he feels ready.

"It's been a really wonderful, wonderfully busy year, and I think I'm ready. I think I'm strong enough. We'll see. I mean, I literally go back in a week. But I'll be doing my best, trying my hardest."

In addition to the third season of Mayor of Kingstown finally getting underway, Renner will also begin recording an album of songs inspired by the year he spent in rehabilitation after the accident.

What did you think of the second season of Mayor of Kingstown, and are you looking forward to the third?

Jeremy Renner returns to acting


Loading next content