Jeremy Renner refuses to return as Hawkeye after pay dispute

Marvel is trying to reduce costs and it has apparently not gone down well with Jeremy Renner, who has now announced that he has turned down the offer to return as Clint Barton in a second season of Hawkeye. The reason? Marvel only offered him half the salary of the first season, which he obviously didn't feel was very motivating and told Variety:

"They asked me to do Season 2, and they offered me half the money. I'm like, Well, it's going to take me twice the amount of work for half the amount of money, and eight months of my time, essentially, to do it for half the amount. Did you think I'm only half the Jeremy because I got ran over? Maybe that's why you want to pay me half of what I made on the first season."

Instead, Renner will focus on other projects and the question now is whether there will be any continuation at all when the series is without its original lead.

What do you think of the Hawkeye series and were you hoping for a second season?