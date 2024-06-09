Jeremy Renner refused Mission: Impossible - Fallout to prevent his character being killed off

Recently, Jeremy Renner came out and revealed that he turned down appearing in more Mission: Impossible movies as he wanted to spend more time with his family instead of committing long periods of time away and shooting a new film in a different country. At the same time, Renner mentioned that he wouldn't mind making a return to the franchise now.

However, now Renner has appeared on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast and revealed there may be more to why he stopped appearing in Mission: Impossible films.

"I remember they tried to bring me over[seas] for a week so they could kill my character, and I was like, 'No, you don't get to do that. You're not going to drag me over there and just kill my character,' like get out of here! If you're going to do this and you're going to use my character, you're going to do it right.

"I yelled at [director Christopher McQuarrie]. Dude, you're not going to do this to me like that; you're not going to do me wrong."

Needless to say, it looks like there's more to why William Brandt stopped appearing in Mission: Impossible. As to whether we'll see Renner back in the role, with the follow-up to Dead Reckoning planned for 2025, we'll have to see whether he'll be back for any future instalment after that, if there is a future for Mission: Impossible beyond that eighth film.