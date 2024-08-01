Jeremy Renner is sure he'll return as Hawkeye in Avengers: Doomsday

HQ

The MCU shook over the weekend when it was announced that Robert Downey Jr. would be making his return to the Marvel movies, but as Dr. Doom instead of Iron Man. Ahead of the SDCC reveal, this was of course kept as a massive secret, but one person who's a bit annoyed they weren't allowed to know the truth is Jeremy Renner.

Speaking with Us Weekly, Renner said he immediately started blowing up the OG Avengers group chat he shares with his fellow castmates. One day, the actor is hoping to return to the MCU as well, and luckily enough his character isn't dead.

Renner believes he could return as soon as Doomsday. "We will have to figure it out ... It all just happened," he said.

Would you want to see Jeremy Renner back as Hawkeye?