Jeremy Renner is still in critical condition following surgery after snow plough incident

Over the weekend, Jeremy Renner, the actor who portrays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was taken to hospital following an incident with a snow plough, a situation that saw the Hollywood star in critical condition. Since then, it has now been reported by People that Renner has been through surgery to work on the blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries he suffered, but still remains in critical condition at the current time.

As for what exactly happened that caused Renner to need to be airlifted to hospital, it has been said that Renner was clearing a road outside his home in Reno, Nevada, using his personal snow plough, when an incident occurred and caused the actor to sustain injuries. The specifics have yet to be elaborated on any further.

While we await further news about Renner, a representative for the actor has stated, "He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."