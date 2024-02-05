Jeremy Renner is ready to return to the MCU

Over a year ago Jeremy Renner nearly lost his life in a snow plow accident. The actor - best known for playing Hawkeye in the MCU - has since made a solid recovery, and is even looking to get back to work sooner rather than later.

Speaking with ET, Renner said he's doing "90 percent of all the things I needed to be doing... I think another six months will be hopefully running [more]... I got to set goals for myself. I'll do whatever I can... whatever it takes to get better, to get stronger."

"It's hard for me to look back, to be honest with you. It's hard for me to look forward. I focus on now and this next step in front of me, 'cause there's always another obstacle for me right now," he continued.

When asked if he'd be up for another Avengers movie or a return to the MCU, Renner seemed up for it. "I'm always game. I'm gonna be strong enough, that's for sure. I'll be ready. All those guys come to my bedside and they've been with me all along through this recovery, so... if they want me, they could have me. It would be something."

Hopefully he can return to the MCU in good time, but as always recovery should come first before he goes and does some insane stunts. Even if you've got a stunt guy for that stuff, it's still possible to get injured on a Hollywood set.