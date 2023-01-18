Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Omno
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news

      Jeremy Renner has left the hospital after critical snow plough accident

      The actor is able to watch the latest episode of Mayor Kingstown at home with family.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      The start of 2023 was absolutely crazy. Ken Block unfortunately died in a snowmobile accident, all around the same time that Jeremy Renner was committed to hospital after an incident with a snow plough. The actor had to receive surgery after the vehicle ran over him, as local law enforcement reported, and was therefore stuck in hospital in the lead up to the release of Mayor of Kingstown Season 2.

      But, as Renner has now alluded to on social media, he has left hospital and is now back home with his family. Renner stated: "Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home".

      Hopefully this announcement does mean that Renner is back and on the mend, as no doubt the actor will be in demand once again to reprise some of the iconic roles he has brought to life, including that of Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

      Jeremy Renner has left the hospital after critical snow plough accident


      Loading next content