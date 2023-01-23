Jeremy Renner broke over 30 bones in snow plough incident

HQ

At the start of the year, Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye, Mayor of Kingstown) was involved in an incident with a Sno-Cat snow plough, which saw the actor transported to hospital and operated on soon afterward. A report from local authorities revealed shortly afterward that Renner was run over by his own snow plough while attempting to clear driveways in his community, but the exact range of his injuries was never exactly mentioned... until now.

Because now that Renner is home and back from the hospital, he has published another tweet, which reveals that he broke "30 plus" bones, and that he is now on the mend.

This post has seen many actors and other famous faces reaching out, including Avengers co-star Chris Evans who commented: "That's one tough mf'er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat???"