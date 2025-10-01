Jeremy Irons joins Henry Cavill in Chad Stahelski's Highlander reboot

The filming of Chad Stahelski's reboot of the cult classic Highlander seems to be postponed, but casting is moving full speed ahead. And now it's been announced that none other than Jeremy Irons will join the already star-studded line-up. The Oscar winner is set to play the film's second, and so far relatively unknown, antagonist alongside The Kurgan, who will be portrayed by Dave Bautista.

For now, fans can only hope that Henry Cavill, who injured himself during training for the role of the sword-wielding Highlander, makes a quick recovery.

In addition to Cavill, Bautista, and now Irons, the cast also includes Russell Crowe as Ramirez, Karen Gillan as Heather MacLeod, and Djimon Hounsou in the role of an as-yet unnamed warrior. Filming is tentatively expected to start early next year, or as soon as Cavill is fit for battle again.

Are you looking forward to the new Highlander?