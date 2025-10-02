Jeremy Crawford sets the tone for Critical Role Campaign IV, which kicks off tonight

HQ

If you like Dungeons and Dragons and like to follow their projects and streaming series, you're probably familiar with Critical Role, and today is a very special day for fans of this "group of nerdy voice actors who play D&D". Tonight, in the early hours of the morning for us in Europe, Critical Role Campaign 4 will premiere, and with it the show will take a turn into a much greater dimension of entertainment.

For starters, because in the words of new Dungeon Master and game director Brennan Lee Mulligan, Campaign IV is going to be a big choral story in which up to three tables of players (with all the original CR members participating, as well as a new batch of players) participate in a new world and a new universe, far from the Exandria world created by Matt Mercer where the stories of the Vox Machina, The Mighty Nein, and Hell Bells groups took place.

This will also be the first time that the main designers of the last edition of Dungeons and Dragons, Chris Perkins and Jeremy Crawford, will be directly involved as advisors and assistants to the DM. A unique opportunity to try out their new design ideas, too, and in the process show them off to the world, getting huge and almost instant feedback. We spoke to Jeremy Crawford about this and more during his visit to San Diego Comic-Con Malaga 2025, in a full interview which you can watch below.

Crawford went there to present his panel 'The Rebirth of Dungeons and Dragons', and afterwards he gave us an exclusive interview with Gamereactor, where we talked about his career as a game designer, from his time at Wizards of the Coast to his current role at Darrington Press and his current project, Daggerheart, but we couldn't help but ask him for a little preview of Campaign IV, and this is what he had to say. "I can't share any details at this time, that will be shared by Dungeon Master Brennan Lee Mulligan, and will be shared by the players once the programme launches next week."

"I'm looking forward to seeing the first episode next week, but as part of that it's been wonderful getting to work with Brennan and the cast. Chris Perkins and I have been developing new gameplay options for the characters and the game as a whole that will be revealed for the first time in the campaign.

"And that's something I'm really excited about as well, to be able to see in a live game format new game mechanics used by the players, and we'll be able to see in real time what the players like, what the audience likes, and then we can evolve what we're seeing based on what's happening in the show."

The Critical Role Campaign IV premiere will take place tonight at 3:00 BST/4:00 CEST, and can be followed live on YouTube, Twitch, and Beacon. As always, for the 'Critters', Thursday nights.

"Is it Thursday yet?"