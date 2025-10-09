Jeremy Clarkson shares heartbreak after farm's first calf is lost to tuberculosis

HQ

For those who follow Clarkson's Farm closely, Jeremy Clarkson just revealed a painful setback at his Diddly Squat Farm after being forced to cull the first calf born on the property due to a tuberculosis outbreak. The cow, carrying twins, tested positive for the infectious disease, leaving no options to the presenter. Clarkson shared the news on social media, highlighting the emotional toll of managing livestock under strict health regulations. The incident is part of ongoing struggles for the farm, which has faced disease risks, challenging weather, and operational hurdles since Clarkson took full control. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so in the post below or at the following link. Go!

Jeremy Clarkson // Clarkson's Farm

