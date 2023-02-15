Jeremy announces a third season of Clarkson's Farm

HQ

There were rumors a few weeks ago that Amazon Prime would fire former Top Gear boss Jeremy Clarkson and thus also shut down both The Grand Tour and Clarkson's Farm in the same vein, but it seems to be false. Clarkson's Farm season two was uploaded last Friday and now the main person himself is confirming that season three is being filmed to capacity and will be appearing, on Amazon Prime.

The reason why Clarkson's Farm and the future of that series looked uncertain was, because Jeremy wrote a heavily criticized column in the British press about how he wanted Meghan Markle to be forced to wander through a town with no clothes while the residents threw their faeces at her, something for which he was later forced to apologise.