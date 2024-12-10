Jeremy Allen White is playing Jabba the Hutts son in The Mandalorian & Grogu

HQ

As you probably know, a fourth season of The Mandalorian has been postponed indefinitely because Lucasfilm is making a feature film called The Mandalorian & Grogu instead. Now, another actor has been confirmed to join the cast, and it's a somewhat unexpected role we're talking about.

According to The Insneider, Jeremy Allen White (Shameless, The Bear) will do the voice of Rotta the Hutt. This is the son of Jabba the Hutt, who originally appeared back in 2008 in the Clone Wars series. The last time we saw Rotta, he was the size of a basketball, but it's been about 30 years between Clone Wars and The Mandalorian & Grogu, so he's probably a full-grown Hutt by now.

How big Allen White's role actually is, we don't know yet, and we probably won't until the movie premieres in May 2026.