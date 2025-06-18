Jeremy Allen White becomes Bruce Springsteen in Deliver Me From Nowhere trailer

Biopics based on musicians is one of Hollywood's most popular trends these days, as following on from Bohemian Rhapsody, A Complete Unknown, Better Man, Elvis, Rocketman, Bob Marley: One Love, and more, now 20th Century is turning to Born in the U.S.A. creator Bruce Springsteen as inspiration.

The film in question is called Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, and it's a flick that explores how Springsteen came from humble beginnings to become one of the biggest rockstars in the world, all with Jeremy Allen White at the helm as the titular musician.

The movie is based on the book of the same name from Warren Zanes, and it has been written for the screen and directed by Scott Cooper, all with a few other stars attached to give it some oomph, including Cobra Kai and The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Paul Walter Hauser as guitar tech Mike Batlan, Succession's Jeremy Strong as manager Jon Landau, Odessa Young as love interest Faye, Marc Maron as Chuck Plotkin, Gaby Hoffman as Springsteen's mom, and Stephen Graham and David Krumholtz attached too.

The movie is set to make its grand appearance this autumn on October 24, and you can see the trailer and official synopsis below.

"Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere chronicles the making of Bruce Springsteen's 1982 "Nebraska" album when he was a young musician on the cusp of global superstardom, struggling to reconcile the pressures of success with the ghosts of his past. Recorded on a 4-track recorder in Springsteen's New Jersey bedroom, the album marked a pivotal time in his life and is considered one of his most enduring works—a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe."