Jeph Loeb says his Superman would be "exactly the same" today - and that James Gunn's new film draws from his work

During Gamereactor's recent chat with legendary comic book writer Jeph Loeb at San Diego Comic-Con Malaga, the Superman for All Seasons creator reflected on how the Man of Steel would fit into today's world — and on how his take continues to inspire modern adaptations, including James Gunn's upcoming Superman sequel.

Gamereactor's David Caballero asked what his version of the character would do in the current climate, Loeb didn't hesitate:

"Exactly the same thing."

Loeb explained that the moral clarity and hope that define Superman are timeless traits, ones that shouldn't change with shifting trends or darker tones. "He's a character who, and I think when you look at how much of James Gunn's new Superman movie, obviously there's a lot that was inspired. I mean, James has been very, very kind to me, saying that between All-Star Superman and Superman for All Seasons, that's what inspired him."

Gunn has been quite vocal in regards to the inherent optimism of the character, and for Loeb, that trait is central and key. "It's a story about hope. And it's a story about being kind. And in the world that we live in right now, it's a question that I always ask, which is, can we use some of that? I don't want to solve the problems. I just want people to act differently."

He emphasized that Superman's strength isn't measured by physical strength, but by compassion. "When you have a character like Superman who doesn't need to punch you in the face, he just needs to show you the best that we can be — that would be the story that I would tell."

As James Gunn's Superman sequel (set for release in 2026) seeks to redefine the hero for a new generation, Loeb's reflections serve as a reminder of why the Man of Steel endures. You can watch our full interview below.