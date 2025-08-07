Jensen officially retires ending an almost 13-year-long League of Legends career

HQ

After a lengthy and storied career as a League of Legends player, Nicolaj "Jensen" Jensen has decided to hang it up and to retire from competitive play. The mid laner, who has spent the majority of his career at Cloud9 and Team Liquid, is wrapping up his time as a player after a few years struggling to find the same success at earlier points in his career.

Most recently, he served as a substitute for the Near Airport squad, all before formerly playing for Dignitas and FlyQuest, with these organisations coining the latter part of his career after cumulatively around five years at C9 and three years at Team Liquid.

Speaking about this decision, Jensen took to X to state: "hello guys its been a while, felt like i owe you guys a goodbye as im stepping away from pro league of legends. Thank you for the support and memories throughout the years".

After being a multiple 1st, 2nd, and 3rd team All-Pro in th eLCS, plus one of few to have joined the 1,000 Career-Kill Club, Jensen will no longer lend his talents to competitive LoL.