Jensen officially names its comeback car "Interceptor GTX"

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The reborn Jensen project has officially taken a step forward, and now it has a name: the Interceptor GTX. Revealed by Jensen International Automotive, the new car is a modern take on the classic Interceptor formula, but crucially, it's not a restomod or continuation. This is a clean-sheet, ultra-high-performance GT designed to relaunch the brand for a new era.

Details are still thin, but we do know the basics. The GTX will sit on an aluminium chassis, wear a hand-built aluminium body, and pack a "bespoke" V8 under the bonnet. In other words, this is sticking firmly to the traditional front-engine GT recipe, just with modern engineering underneath.

David Duerden, Managing Director of JIA said the following in a press release:

"Unveiled sixty years after the launch of the original Jensen Interceptor, the 2026 Jensen Interceptor GTX blends traditional craftsmanship and modern technology to confidently assert its own contemporary character. We look forward to revealing our first prototype very soon: a pre-production, ultra-high-performance special which will set pulses racing and take Jensen into new territory."

The Interceptor name itself carries serious weight. The original helped define Jensen as a builder of stylish, V8-powered grand tourers back in the 1960's and 70's, and the new car is clearly aiming to tap into that legacy while carving out its own identity. A pre-production version is set to be revealed soon.