Jensen Huang once again thanks Sega and reminds the world how they saved Nvidia

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During a celebration marking a reunion 30 years later between the Nvidia CEO and several Sega legends, including Shoichiro Irimajiri (former Sega CEO) and Yu Suzuki (Virtua Fighter, Shenmue), Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang took the opportunity to once again thank Sega for the fact that the chip giant even exists today - and in doing so, reminded the world of a story that perhaps not everyone is familiar with.

In the mid-1990s, Nvidia was a struggling chip manufacturer that managed to secure a contract with Sega to develop the graphics chip for the Dreamcast. However, Nvidia failed at that as well, after steering development in a different direction than the rapidly growing DirectX. The money ran out, and Huang personally traveled to Japan to apologize.

The then-head of Sega of America, Shoichiro Irimajiri (who later became Sega's CEO), liked Huang and appreciated his honesty. Even though Sega itself was struggling financially, there were no disputes or demands for repayment regarding the failed partnership, and Sega instead provided Nvidia with $5 million in investment funds (Huang himself said there was almost no chance they would ever get the money back), which was enough to keep the company afloat for another six months.

Thanks to Sega's generosity, Nvidia was able to keep going, and the rest is history. Sega ultimately made a nice profit on its investment and sold its Nvidia shares in 1999 for about three times what it had put into the company. Had they waited until today, however, the stake would have been worth so much that Sega could easily have bought out Nintendo and still had the majority of the money left. Here's what Huang said on that topic when he appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast last year:

"If he would have kept that $5 million investment, I think it would be worth probably about $1 trillion today."

Sega could thus have been by far the richest company in the gaming world with a little more patience, something that would undoubtedly have created a completely different gaming landscape than the one we see today.

Surely we're not the only ones who think Nvidia should thank Sega for the favor by funding a new console for them?