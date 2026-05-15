Jensen Huang ignored politics and went on a viral food tour in Beijing

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Surely no one has missed the summit that has been taking place over the past few days between China and the U.S. and their respective leaders. The U.S. delegation also included a number of business executives, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. However, several media outlets report that the often-popular CEO didn't seem particularly interested in politics, and he has instead gone viral for taking the opportunity to enjoy what Beijing had to offer.

CNN has compiled several of the most viral clips showing Huang walking around town and trying different dishes, where he also took the time to take photos with people and chat with them. CNN notes that this behaviour is typical of Huang, who has done similar things before. Check out his foray into Chinese food culture in the post below.

Given the nature of Chinese cuisine, we suspect few people will blame him.