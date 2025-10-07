Jensen Ackles reveals the time he had to walk off The Boys set

HQ

We know that The Boys often tries to shock its viewers with each new season, but sometimes the content in the show can even affect the cast. Jensen Ackles, who makes his return as Soldier Boy in the fifth season of The Boys, had to walk off set at one point because of a scene shocking him so much.

As caught by Fangasm on social media, Ackles revealed that he did an immediate 180 as he walked on set. "I walk into the scene and I turn the corner and I go 'oh my God.' That wasn't my line. And I was supposed to stay there, but I hadn't seen what was going on."

While there had of course been rehearsals before then, Ackles said that the scene changed between them and the actual day of shooting. "I just walked back out and they were like 'uh, cut?' And I was like 'I'm sorry, I wasn't prepared for that.' And I don't think anybody else will be either."

We of course don't know what Ackles is referring to here, but we can imagine with the fifth season of The Boys being the final one, we'll see everything and the kitchen sink thrown in to make it a finale to remember.