Jensen Ackles is throwing his cowl in the ring to play Batman

HQ

Robert Pattinson is Batman, right? Well not in James Gunn's DC Universe. In fact, now that the Batfleck is out the door, we don't really know who Batman is in the main DC live-action universe, as while Michael Keaton and [redacted] appeared, it's not exactly confirmed that either will be sticking around to take on the role for the upcoming Batman: The Brave and the Bold film.

One actor who would like to step into the iconic cowl and cape however is Soldier Boy himself, Jensen Ackles, who when speaking with Deadline at the Jus In Bello Convention in Italy, stated: "I mean, could I do it? Sure. Would I want to do it? Yes."

However, as Ackles was being interviewed alongside The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal, he did poke fun at the Chilean-American star by adding: "Will I be mad when Pedro Pascal gets it? Yeah. God bless you, Pedro. You just keep killing it, buddy. Let me know when you pass on something."

Ackles, who has voiced the DC character in multiple animated projects over the years, did clarify however that Batman is his "favourite superhero of all time" and that he "would love it" if he was given a chance to bring his take on the Dark Knight to the big screen.