Jensen Ackles hunts a killer and uncovers a sinister plot in Prime Video's Countdown

Prime Video has announced the premiere date for another major project that it has in the works. Known as Countdown, this is a drama series that stars Jensen Ackles (The Boys' Soldier Boy) in the leading role of an LAPD detective who is recruited into a secret task force to help hunt down a killer that brutally murdered a member of homeland security while in broad daylight.

As you would expect for a crime drama series like this, it's never as easy as simply hunting a crook, as Ackles' protagonist Mark Meachum soon discovers that something much darker is happening under the surface, an event that launches a race against time (a countdown, you could say...) to save the entire city.

Countdown has been created by the FBI franchise's Derek Haas, and along with Ackles, the cast includes Grey Anatomy's Eric Dane, and The Flash's Jessica Camacho. The show will be premiering on Prime Video on June 25 with a three-episode arrival, and then continuing to drop new episodes on a weekly basis until the season wraps on September 3. That should mean the season spans 13 episodes.

With Countdown almost here, you can check out the trailer for the show below, as well as it's proper synopsis.

