Jens Stoltenberg takes on new role as Norway's finance minister amid government collapse

Jens Stoltenberg, the former Secretary General of NATO, has been appointed as Norway's new Finance Minister following the collapse of the country's ruling coalition. The government confirmed his new role on Tuesday, as Stoltenberg takes the reins amid political turmoil over energy policies.

The coalition, previously embroiled in a heated debate about the renewal of energy transmission cables to Denmark, has seen infighting, particularly between the Labour Party and the eurosceptic Center Party. This led to accusations of energy nationalism.

Despite these challenges, Stoltenberg, a seasoned politician with a history of serving as Norway's Prime Minister, is set to lead the country's economic affairs under Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

While Stoltenberg was originally slated to become the chair of the Munich Security Conference, his new post will delay that appointment, with plans to resume his role at MSC after his tenure as Finance Minister.