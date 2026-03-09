Jennifer Runyon has passed away - known from iconic Ghostbusters scene

Jennifer Runyon may not be a name everyone is familiar with, but most of you reading this have probably seen one of her films. She is the blonde that Peter Venkman (played by Bill Murray) refrains from punishing after her incorrect guesses in the intro to the first Ghostbusters.

Now Deadline reports that she has sadly passed away at the age of 65, following a battle with cancer. The news was announced on Instagram by her friend Erin Murphy, perhaps best known from the TV series Bewitched. She writes:

"So sad to share that my friend Jennifer Runyon Corman has passed away after a brief battle with cancer. 💔

Some people you just know you'll be friends with before you even meet. She was a special lady. I'll miss you Jenn. My thoughts are with your family and beautiful children."

We are of course saddened by her passing and send our thoughts to her loved ones. As always, we would like to thank Jennifer Runyon for all the entertainment she brought us.