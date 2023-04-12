Jennifer Lopez stars as an elite assassin in Netflix's The Mother

Next month, Netflix will be expanding its offering with an action flick that sees Jennifer Lopez starring as an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her daughter, who she left earlier in life to prevent her from being sucked into the dangerous world that she exists in.

Known as The Mother, this film has a John Wick feeling to it, as Lopez's main character will need to survive and fend off equally dangerous killers, all in the effort of protecting her daughter.

Coming to Netflix on May 12, the streamer has now released the trailer for the film, which you can find below to see how this action flick will be shaping up.