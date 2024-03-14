Jennifer Lopez stars as a soldier hunting an AI robot in Netflix's Atlas

Netflix loves Jenny from the Block. The streamer and the actress/musician have worked together on a multitude of projects, including last year's action film The Mother, but this May they will be continuing their efforts together further.

The streamer has released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Atlas, where Jennifer Lopez stars as a soldier that is tasked with putting an end to a war that will end humanity by capturing an AI robot on a distant alien planet.

The movie will also see Sterling K. Brown, Simu Liu, and Mark Strong starring in additional roles, and you can see all these faces in action in the trailer for the movie below, as well as finding its official synopsis and poster. Atlas will debut on Netflix on May 24, 2024.

Synopsis: "Atlas Shepherd (Lopez), a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it."