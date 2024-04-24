Jennifer Lopez chases killer robots in the trailer for upcoming sci-fi film Atlas

HQ

Artificial intelligence is the word of the day in the upcoming sci-fi thriller Atlas, starring Jennifer Lopez as analyst Shepherd, who, along with a handful of comrades-in-arms, hunts down a dangerous robot.

She soon discovers that there is a connection between herself and the allegedly evil robot. And to save the Earth from an impending disaster, Shepherd is now forced to re-evaluate her thoughts on AI and herself.

Atlas Shepherd (Jennifer Lopez), a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it.

Atlas will premiere on Netflix on May 24 and you can watch the trailer below.

