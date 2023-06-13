Jennifer Lawrence wants to play Katniss in The Hunger Games again

HQ

Are you hungry for more Hunger Games? Because it definitely seems that Jennifer Lawrence is, and in an interview with Variety she said that if the opportunity arose, she would not hesitate for a second to return to Katniss and The Hunger Games, and said:

"Oh, my God - totally! If Katniss ever could ever come back into my life, 100 percent."

So who knows what will happen in the future, but right now the focus is on the upcoming prequel film The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which will be released in cinemas around the world on November 17.

Are you looking forward to the new movie, and would you like to see Katniss come back?