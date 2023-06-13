Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Jennifer Lawrence wants to play Katniss in The Hunger Games again

May the odds be ever in her favour.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Are you hungry for more Hunger Games? Because it definitely seems that Jennifer Lawrence is, and in an interview with Variety she said that if the opportunity arose, she would not hesitate for a second to return to Katniss and The Hunger Games, and said:

"Oh, my God - totally! If Katniss ever could ever come back into my life, 100 percent."

So who knows what will happen in the future, but right now the focus is on the upcoming prequel film The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which will be released in cinemas around the world on November 17.

Are you looking forward to the new movie, and would you like to see Katniss come back?

Jennifer Lawrence wants to play Katniss in The Hunger Games again


Loading next content