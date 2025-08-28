Jennifer Lawrence to receive San Sebastian Film Festival's Donostia Award

HQ

It has just been announced that Jennifer Lawrence will be celebrated with the San Sebastian Film Festival 2025 top honor, culminating in a gala and special screening of her newest film (Die, My love), a Cannes favorite featuring her and Robert Pattinson.

Known for a string of acclaimed performances and her growing influence as a producer, Lawrence continues to leave her mark both in front of and behind the camera. Her film will join a lineup of entries, including works from renowned directors and emerging talents.

Edward Berger's Colin Farrell-starring Ballad of a Small Player is among the latest additions to the slate.