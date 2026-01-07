Jennifer Hale has "no idea" if Commander Shepard will return in the next Mass Effect game

HQ

We don't really know much about the next chapter of the Mass Effect saga, other than the fact that BioWare has been hard at work on it for some time and that it's very likely a make or break game for the studio due to a spree of failures spanning Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Anthem, and Mass Effect: Andromeda.

It turns out that even one of the more iconic pieces of the Mass Effect puzzle is also in the dark at the moment, as speaking on the Behind the Voice podcast, Jennifer Hale (the voice of female Commander Shepard) has made an appearance to talk about the sci-fi series and how she's unclear about the plans for the next Mass Effect.

Hale explained: "I have no idea. This is what I say to fans: If you want Shepard in the next game, please email them and tell them, because maybe they'll respond to that."

If Commander Shepard doesn't return in the next chapter of the series, it wouldn't be the first time that a Mass Effect game has starred a different lead character, but surely a BioWare that is desperate for a win would want to bring back a fan-favourite to give it a higher chance, no?